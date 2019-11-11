College gymnast dies after suffering spinal injury during practice

An award-winning college gymnast died on Sunday, two days after she was hurt while practicing at Southern Connecticut State University, the school confirmed in a blog post.

Melanie Coleman, 20, suffered a spinal cord injury while practicing on the bars on Friday, according to the The Connecticut Post. Coleman, who was a junior and hoped to follow her two older sisters into nursing, died on Sunday.

An update on a GoFundMe page supporting the family confirmed the tragic news.

"Melanie gained her angel wings tonight and was able to give life to others. Please continue to pray for the entire Coleman family as they experience this unfathomable loss," it said.

Mary Fredericks, head coach of Southern Connecticut State University gymnastics, said in a statement the team was "heartbroken and stunned."

"She was an incredibly hard worker and a sweet-spirited young woman," she said of Coleman. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to her family at this time."

Coleman, who had four siblings, was the gymnastics team captain at Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut, where she was named the most valuable player and was selected for all-state. She joined SCSU in 2017 as a freshman, where she got to compete alongside her older sister, Tiffany.

She continued to be a standout, both in the gym and in class. Last year, she was named an All-America Scholar-Athlete by USA Gymnastics and and was also recognized by Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association as a Scholastic All-American.

Coleman also loved to share her gymnastics expertise with other up-and-coming gymnasts by volunteering as a youth instructor.

"My daughter loved learning from Melanie this summer. Our thoughts are with you in this difficult time," one person wrote on the family's GoFundMe page.

Another friend added: "I'll miss seeing her smile."