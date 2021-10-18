Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from COVID-19 complications

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

His family said that the former secretary of state died after suffering from Covid-19 complications. He was fully vaccinated against the disease.

Oct. 18, 202102:51
By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday due to complications from Covid-19, his family said in a statement on Facebook.

Powell, 84, had been fully vaccinated from COVID-19, the statement said. He was being treated at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated,” the family said in the statement. “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

