Widow of NHL player Colby Cave shares team's emotional video tribute

Gone but not forgotten.

The Edmonton Oilers saluted Colby Cave with a video tribute prior to Tuesday night’s exhibition game against the Calgary Flames.

Cave's widow, Emily, shared the moment on her Instagram.

“I have no words. Thank you doesn’t even begin to do justice, Edmonton Oilers. I miss my husband, and best friend. I would do anything to see that smile again. My heart is completely broken,” she captioned the video, along with the hashtag #WeSkateForColby

Cave died in April at the age of 25 after suffering a brain bleed.

The Edmonton Oilers hold a tribute for the late Colby Cave before the exhibition game against the Calgary Flames prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. Dave Sandford / NHLI via Getty Images

“Tonight, we ask members of the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers, along with viewers at home, to join us as we honor our fallen teammate and friend and pay our respects to the Cave family,” the public-address announcer said while introducing the video tribute.

The clip then showed highlights from the Oilers forward's career, including Cave talking about how he grew up watching the team, scoring his first NHL goal while with the Boston Bruins and signing an autograph for a child while asking, “Always remember me, OK?"

Emily Cave mourned her husband's death in a moving Instagram post shortly after his passing.

“The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable. You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me,” she wrote.

The NHL season had been on pause at the time of Cave's death due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Tuesday marked the first time the Oilers played a game since his passing.

Emily Cave said her husband complained of headaches just days before the brain bleed that eventually took his life. Earlier this month, she penned an essay for ESPN chronicling the final days of her husband's life and said she had started a memorial fund in his honor with the Oilers nudging her to do so.

"As a hockey wife, you put everything on hold, and I can't thank them enough for giving me a purpose to continue Colby's legacy alongside the hockey community,” she wrote.