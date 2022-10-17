A wildfire burned out of control near the Washington-Oregon border Monday as thousands fled from the blaze fueled by warm conditions unusual for the Pacific Northwest.

The Nakia Creek Fire, ignited near Vancouver, Washington, on Oct. 9, broke containment lines on Sunday and has charred about 2,000 acres, the officials said.

By Sunday night, residents of more than 2,900 homes were issued a “Level 3 Go Now” notice, telling them to evacuate, according to the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency.

Another 5,017 homes were under “Level 2 Be Set” notices, urging residents there to be ready for evacuation, officials said.

The high temperature in Vancouver was 86 degrees on Sunday, in stark contrast to a typical mid-October day when the mercury rarely climbs above the low 60s. It’s expected to cool down to 68 degrees on Monday.

Those lower temperatures have firefighters hopeful they’ll make progress on Monday as long as people — and their drones — steer clear.

“Stay out of area if you don’t need to be there,” the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Weather is improving and will allow more aerial firefighting opportunities, but can’t if drones are up.”

Approaching flames forced Shaun and Lorrie Conway to quickly round up their 50 goats and sheep, but abandon other possessions.

“It’s just stuff,” Lorrie Conway told NBC News on Monday, about 20 miles away from their home. “I mean we got the animals out, and grabbed pictures and important documents and the house plants, in case we got to build it again.”

With their life’s work on the line, Lorrie Conway said she and her husband had to make hard choices on Sunday.

“Things don’t always go to plan and you go through the motions and do what you have to do,” said Conway, 57.

Even though this is the first time Stephanie Faith Warren and her family have had to evacuate, wildfires are not new to the region, so they’ve been prepared for an event like on Sunday.

They had to move eight goats, two miniature pigs, three dogs, two miniature donkeys, an African tortoise, a desert burro and a mule.

“We’ve had fire pretty close (in the past) so this feeling isn’t strange to me,” Warren, 35, said Monday in La Center, about 30 miles away from her home.

“I’m a mom, I’m a farmer and you just got to keep a level head when you’re doing this stuff. If you’re stressed, the animals feel it, the kids know it.”

This article originally appeared on NBC News.