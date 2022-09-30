6 verified charities helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian

On Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian crashed onto the Floridian shores as a Category 4 storm.

With maximum winds around 150 mph, NBC News reported that more than 2.5 million people in the state were left without power.

After having been labeled a tropical storm for most of Thursday, Ian was upgraded to a hurricane once again at around 5 p.m. ET. Multiple Florida neighborhoods are currently under water and first responders and hospitals are struggling to help those in need who were unable to leave their homes.

In Placida, Florida, powerful winds destroyed homes and split trees. Fort Myers, one of the hardest hit areas, saw storm surges as high as seven-feet.

Governor Ron DeSantis said in a press conference that Hurricane Ian will “rank as one of the top five hurricanes to ever hit the Florida peninsula.”

After devastating Florida’s east-central coast, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency and ordered federal aid to “supplement state, tribal and local response efforts” in a statement from the White House.

To add to support from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the work of good samaritans, organizations are helping Floridians recover and they are in need of donations.

Below is a list of charities that are providing food and other necessities to locals impacted by Hurricane Ian:

Florida Disaster Fund

As Florida’s official private fund, donations to this organization go to the Volunteer Florida Foundation. The Florida Disaster Fund then distributes contributions to multiple organizations that will assist individuals with disaster response and recovery. You can text “DISASTER” to 20222 to send $10 or choose a different amount online.

Publix Charities

Publix Super Markets Charities announced in a news release on Sept. 29 that it's donating one million to nonprofit organizations such as American Red Cross and United Way to help Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

The grocery store chain — with stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia — also revealed customers and associates can join a companywide donation campaign.

“Donations may be made in any amount at checkout,” the news release said. “One hundred percent of donated funds will go to the American Red Cross, enabling them to respond to and help people recover from this disaster. The end date for the campaign will be determined based on customer response.”

UNICEF USA

UNICEF provides victims of natural disasters around the world with water, sanitation and hygiene products, nutrition, medicine and mental health resources.

According to the organization’s website, “Emergency relief supplies can be shipped anywhere within 48 to 72 hours from UNICEF’s supply hub in Copenhagen, the largest humanitarian warehouse in the world.”

Convoy of Hope

Before Hurricane Ian arrived in Florida, Convoy of Hope volunteers worked with the organization’s disaster services team to pre-bag groceries for locals.

In addition to providing links to donate on its website, Convoy of Hope is also posting updates about the storm. On Sept. 29, the faith-based organization shared a message that said, “Convoy of Hope’s caravan of response vehicles are en route to Florida. Once Ian is no longer a threat to the area, Convoy team members will set up points of distribution (POD) and begin assisting survivors.”

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen sets up food trucks and emergency kitchens to provide food after crises to members of the community.

On Sept. 29, WCK tweeted a picture of large portions of the food chefs will be serving. “We’ll keep cooking up hot meals as our teams get out into impacted communities today to find anyone in need of some support,” the tweet said.

Another post included footage of relief efforts in Sanibel Island, Florida. “The singular causeway collapsed making it now inaccessible by car,” WCK said. “We’ve flown in food & water for first responders to give to anyone still on the island as rescue efforts continue.”

Save the Children

Save the Children’s emergency response team is delivering water, diapers, hygiene kits, wipes, portable cribs and other supplies to children and families. In a statement shared on the organization’s website, Barbara Ammirati, head of Save the Children’s Hurricane Ian response team, said that the group “will be working to ensure children are safe and help them recover, both in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ian and long-term.”