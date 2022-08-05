Rising temperatures are causing Florida sea turtles to be born female

The climate crisis’ impact on sandy beaches affects more than just rising sea levels and how much sunscreen we apply. It’s also contributing to an upswing in the number of turtles that are born female.

Unlike humans, whose sex is determined at fertilization, the sex of sea turtle hatchlings is temperature-dependent.

According to the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration, if a developing sea turtle egg incubates above 88.8 degrees Fahrenheit, the hatchlings will be female. If an egg incubates below 81.86 F, it will be male. Anything in between will produce a mix of both.

Here's where the current climate conditions come into play. In Florida, temperatures in July range from 90 to 95, according to Florida State University’s Climate Center. A recent report from Reuters revealed that a rise in temperatures has caused an imbalance of the sexes.

Speaking to TODAY, Bette Zirkelbach, a manager at Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys, said sea turtle biologists have studied hatchlings and the remains of unhatched eggs.

"They have found over the past four summers that there have been no male sea turtles," she explained. "The ratios have been going up steadily (to show) more and more females, but to think that there have been no boy turtles. Without boy turtles, we're not going to have baby turtles."