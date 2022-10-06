As floodwaters rose in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, animal lovers have been rising to the occasion to rescue stranded pets.
Capt. Greg Hubbard of Orange County Fire Rescue in Orlando led a special operations team that donned dry suits, wetsuits or other protective gear and brought boats door to door in flooded neighborhoods.
“What it ended up being more than anything was flash flooding like we had never seen before,” Hubbard told TODAY. “We were driving boats down residential neighborhoods and hitting the top of people’s mailboxes with our boats.”
In the Rio Pinar neighborhood about 8 miles east of downtown Orlando, nearly every house had pets — often at least two dogs. One family of four had seven cats.
“There were at least three or four dozen animals that we rescued out of that neighborhood alone,” he said. “These people were all taken by surprise because none of these areas were considered in flood zones.”
Though the people sometimes seemed panicked, the dogs were all calm and almost seemed appreciative, he said. Not a single dog growled, barked or nipped.
“I almost feel like the dogs had a calming effect on the people and the rescuers,” he said.
One woman told Hubbard, “Danger’s coming out.” He asked — with some trepidation — “Who’s Danger?”
Danger turned out to be a senior, overweight dog who posed absolutely no threat to rescuers.
“I got a chuckle out of that: the dog’s name is Danger but he was anything but dangerous,” he said.
But mainly, he is moved by the families who’d lost everything yet still felt grateful to be alive.
“You’d walk into their house and it’s just absolute devastation. Raw sewage inside the house, really dirty water. All of their worldly possessions just destroyed,” he said. “But they were in really good spirits. Some of the couples even said, ‘We made it out, our animals made it out. We can replace everything else.’”
Hubbard, who was born and raised in Orange County, said he’s immensely proud of the 1,400 members of his hometown fire department. His team was about 16 hours into the water rescues when they were called to a nursing home that had lost power due to a flooded generator. They evacuated more than 225 residents and around 100 staff members.
“We worked nearly a 24-hour shift and not one person complained,” he said. “They get their houses ready to the best of their ability and they know when they come to work, they’re probably going to be there for three or four days without going home. And that’s exactly what happened.”
He left his own wife, two kids and two dogs — including 10-week-old puppy, Mattis — to help his neighbors, no matter their species.
“We would never leave a dog behind,” he said. “I think it’s safe to say we exceeded the capacity of the boats in some instances, but I think some rules were meant to be broken, and that was one rule we were willing to break on that day and under those circumstances.”
Meanwhile, staff and volunteers at many rescue organizations in Florida have been working together to help evacuate shelter pets from devastated areas — even when they’ve lost their own homes.
That was the case at the nonprofit Humane Society Naples, according to Denise Deisler, president and CEO of Jacksonville Humane Society, who also leads Florida Leaders in Lifesaving, a network of animal shelters and rescue organizations with the goal of saving more animals across the state.
“Despite the fact that some of their own staff members lost their homes in this, nonetheless, they were on-site and ready to respond,” she told TODAY. “Their shelter is newer and stood up to the storm — it suffered very little damage. They immediately went to Gulf Coast Humane Society (in Fort Myers), which did incur flooding and didn’t fare nearly as well.”
To take in animals from damaged shelters, Florida Leaders in Lifesaving helps shelters arrange to drive or fly their own shelter pets elsewhere to make room for the newly displaced pets. On Monday, rescuers in Naples loaded 51 cats and 15 dogs on a plane flown by the nonprofit Wings of Rescue and funded by Petco Love to Brandywine Valley SPCA in Delaware.
“What we’ve seen and experienced here in Southwest Florida in the last few days is beyond words. We have heartbreaking devastation and destruction but at the same time, an amazing community has come together to get things done for our animal friends who are in desperate need,” Sarah Baeckler, CEO of Humane Society Naples, told TODAY via email. “I am beyond grateful to our friends at Petco Love and Brandywine Valley SPCA for jumping at the chance to help us at our darkest hour, and to Jacksonville Humane Society for connecting us all through their Florida Leaders in Lifesaving program. Together we will save hundreds of lives.”
Closer to home, Jacksonville Humane Society has taken in around 80 transported cats from Edgewater Animal Shelter, which was flooded by Hurricane Ian. It was a collaboration with Volusia County Animal Services and Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach, according to Deisler.
The cats will all be vetted and added to the nonprofit's adoption program.
Deisler noted that when it comes to donations, money is usually best. Some well-meaning folks might want to send food, blankets or other supplies, but in hard-hit areas, there might not be anyone to receive and process the goods.
“Part of the reason we’re having to fly in and out is that road travel is still sketchy,” she noted. “There are bridges out.”
Another way to help is if you find a lost dog or cat, check to see if they are microchipped at a veterinary clinic or animal shelter. Deisler also recommends uploading photos of both found and lost pets to the free database of Petco Love Lost, which uses facial recognition software to help reunite people and pets.
Some rescuers have continued working to help animals without knowing the state of their own homes, Deisler said. She noted that Liz McCauley, executive director of Cape Coral Animal Shelter in Cape Coral, Florida, worked at her shelter for five days before she had the chance to check on her house. (It sustained damage but is still standing.)
“This was a monster of a storm that hit this state. There’s barely anybody in this state that didn’t feel some effect from it — yet it didn’t stop us from helping,” Deisler said. “I can’t say enough about the power of helping your neighbor next door.”