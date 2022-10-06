“What we’ve seen and experienced here in Southwest Florida in the last few days is beyond words. We have heartbreaking devastation and destruction but at the same time, an amazing community has come together to get things done for our animal friends who are in desperate need,” Sarah Baeckler, CEO of Humane Society Naples, told TODAY via email. “I am beyond grateful to our friends at Petco Love and Brandywine Valley SPCA for jumping at the chance to help us at our darkest hour, and to Jacksonville Humane Society for connecting us all through their Florida Leaders in Lifesaving program. Together we will save hundreds of lives.”

Closer to home, Jacksonville Humane Society has taken in around 80 transported cats from Edgewater Animal Shelter, which was flooded by Hurricane Ian. It was a collaboration with Volusia County Animal Services and Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach, according to Deisler.

Kittens await transport after Hurricane Ian. Courtesy Humane Society Naples

The cats will all be vetted and added to the nonprofit's adoption program.

Deisler noted that when it comes to donations, money is usually best. Some well-meaning folks might want to send food, blankets or other supplies, but in hard-hit areas, there might not be anyone to receive and process the goods.

“Part of the reason we’re having to fly in and out is that road travel is still sketchy,” she noted. “There are bridges out.”

Shelter teams in Florida are working overtime to help pets affected by Hurricane Ian. Humane Society Naples

Another way to help is if you find a lost dog or cat, check to see if they are microchipped at a veterinary clinic or animal shelter. Deisler also recommends uploading photos of both found and lost pets to the free database of Petco Love Lost, which uses facial recognition software to help reunite people and pets.

Some rescuers have continued working to help animals without knowing the state of their own homes, Deisler said. She noted that Liz McCauley, executive director of Cape Coral Animal Shelter in Cape Coral, Florida, worked at her shelter for five days before she had the chance to check on her house. (It sustained damage but is still standing.)

“This was a monster of a storm that hit this state. There’s barely anybody in this state that didn’t feel some effect from it — yet it didn’t stop us from helping,” Deisler said. “I can’t say enough about the power of helping your neighbor next door.”