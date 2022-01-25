Earth Day quiz: What's One Green Thing you can do for the planet?

This Earth Day, there are plenty of ways to “go green,” and sometimes little steps can make a big difference.

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 — a date marked since 1970, after a heavily polluted river caught fire, prompting action. Nearly 20 million people took part in the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970.

But how much do you know about Earth Day, the environment and climate change? Do you know what you can do to help the planet? Whether you're looking to test your knowledge or find engaging Earth Day activities for kids, these Earth Day quizzes will show what you can do to help.

TODAY Earth Day Quiz: What can you do?

TODAY believes that all big changes start with one small thing. Maybe it’s time to start composting. You could upcycle things that would otherwise be trash. Or simply make your own coffee and ditch the disposable cups.

Take this quiz to find the #OneGreenThing you’ll pledge to do for the planet.

Climate Change Quiz: Test your Knowledge

How much do you know about the changing climate? This quiz from EarthDay.org puts your knowledge to the test.

Earth Day Quiz for Kids: How Green Are You?

National Geographic Kids put together this quiz for students to find out just how green they are — and then find ways to help.

Conservation: Earth Day Quiz

Conservation International put together this Earth Day quiz to test your knowledge of how well you know these facts about the Earth.

NASA Earth Day Quiz

How is Earth different from other planets, and what makes it a goldilocks planet? NASA has this Earth Day quiz to test your planetary knowledge.

