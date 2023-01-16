Former 'American Idol' contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31

Former "American Idol" contestant C.J. Harris died on Jan. 15 in Jasper, Alabama, the Walker County Coroner's Office confirmed to TODAY.com. He was 31.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the coroner's office. There was no sign of foul play, the coroner's office told NBC affiliate WVTM.

Jessica Meuse, who starred alongside Harris on Season 13 of "American Idol," said in an Instagram post that her "heart was heavy" to hear of Harris' death.

"I’m completely shocked. Your talent and smile will be missed, and the world is definitely a darker and eerily quieter place without you in it. I’ll miss your random phone calls asking for life advice and talking about the music world," she said.

"When you go through something like Idol together, it brings everyone involved together like a big, weird, dysfunctional family," she continued. "I’m grateful that our paths crossed and that I can say you were (and always will be) a part of mine. There are a lot of things I realize I will never understand — you leaving us so soon is one of those things."

Harris, a father, told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014 that he first auditioned for "American Idol" in 2010, but that he didn't make it past the first round. He said he had also auditioned for "The X Factor" and "The Voice."

The Jasper native wowed judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. when he auditioned again in 2014.

Harris placed sixth on the 13th season of “American Idol” in 2014, losing out to winner Caleb Johnson.

After his time on the show, he performed with country music star Darius Rucker at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, and released his first single “In Love” in 2019.

Harris said in a Facebook post on Jan. 1 that he had new music coming soon.