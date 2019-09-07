Chris March, one of the beloved fashion designers on "Project Runway," has passed away.

A Bravo spokesperson confirmed the news to TODAY, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the news of Chris March’s passing. He was a favorite among Bravo fans and the fashion community. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. He will truly be missed.”

Best known for his avant-garde sense of style, March was a contestant on the fourth seasons of "Project Runway" and "Project Runway All Stars." His own Bravo series, "Mad Fashion," aired in 2011.

His celebrity clients included Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Meryl Streep. In 2013, the San Francisco-based designer collaborated with Target on a Halloween accessories and wig line.

Meryl Streep wearing a Chris March design at the 2010 Academy Awards. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Streep wore one of March's dresses to the 2010 Academy Awards and when March was asked about designing for the Oscar-winning actress, he revealed, “Her only requirement was a fabulously plunging neckline. I worked on a classic but modernized silhouette (and) I think we really knocked it out of the park.”

In 2017, a near-fatal accident occurred in March’s home when the designer fell, hit his head and laid unconscious for four days. When he awoke, he was taken to a local hospital where he was placed in a medically induced coma for two months.

When he woke up, he "ended up being paralyzed in both legs from the knees down," as well as in his right hand and arm.

Lady Gaga wearing an over-sized black leather coat designed by Chris March. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In 2018, March shared an update with fans, writing in a statement to EW, “This has been a long and extremely difficult journey, physically and emotionally. And I have a long way to go, just like Dorothy. I could not have survived without my family and friends."

March continued at the time, “I have good days and bad days and the worst days you can imagine, but I still have my brain, and for that miracle I am forever grateful. Thank you for your thoughts, prayers and encouragement.”

Earlier this year, March offered an update on his current condition via a GoFundMe page created to raise money for his recovery. There, he wrote, “I have recently run into several setbacks in my recovery.

"The biggest one being that my medical insurance went up over 500% at the beginning of 2019,” he added. “I am also in need of leg braces, specialized physical therapy, a hearing aid, and a new living arrangement.”

Designer Chris March during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2007. WireImage

“Where I am now is unbearable and makes me anxious and depressed every day. I have considered suicide many times. I have tried my best to make strides,” he shared. “In December I was awarded disability, but California gives 95% of it to this facility, which leaves me with $52 per month.

"In the face of all my setbacks, I try to remain positive—the leg braces are an exciting new tool on my road to recovery. I am trying to get my tracheotomy removed, and I try my best to effect positive change in this facility for myself and all the residents here.”

Up until 11 days ago, money was still being donated to help March out, and nearly $60,000 had been donated in total to assist with his ongoing medical expenses.

Chris March was 56 years old.