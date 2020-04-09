The comedy duo of Cuomo and Cuomo was back with a new act Wednesday night.

CNN host Chris Cuomo and his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, were at it again on CNN, pulling out embarrassing photos, calling each other out on lies and arguing which one is the better son in the latest brotherly banter that has provided some comedic relief during a difficult time.

CNN host Chris Cuomo, 49, and his older brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, 62, entertained viewers with a 20-minute exchange on Chris Cuomo's show Wednesday night. CNN

Chris Cuomo, who has been doing his CNN show from his basement while fighting the coronavirus, maintained a serious conversation with the governor about New York being the epicenter of the outbreak for about six minutes. He then noted that his brother's chattiness would make it impossible to wrap up the segment in three more minutes like his producers asked. They talked for 13 more minutes.

"I'm just smiling because in the control room they just said, 'You have like three minutes left.' And I was like, 'My brother takes five minutes to say hello, you think I'm gonna be done with this interview in three minutes?'" Chris Cuomo said. "Who's got the fever tonight? The control room's got the fever."

"I have a Zoom Seder that I have to get to,'' Gov. Cuomo said.

"I'm sure we all do,'' Chris Cuomo replied. "Well, actually I didn't get invited to any. No surprise."

The 49-year-old CNN host then decided he wanted to get to the bottom of his big brother's recent nickname of the "Love Gov" and whether it was making him "a little soft."

"I've always been a soft guy," Gov. Cuomo said. "I am the Love Gov. I'm a cool dude in a loose mood. You know that. I just say let it go. Just go with the flow, baby."

"You've never said any of those things," Chris Cuomo said.

"You can't control anything so don't even try,'' the governor replied. "Water off a duck's back."

"That's the first time you've said any of those things," the younger Cuomo said. "I've known you my whole life."

"Well, that's your opinion," Gov. Cuomo replied. "You should listen to me better. Listening works."

Chris Cuomo later said that the person he is staying home for to stop the spread of the coronavirus is their elderly mother, Matilda Cuomo, 88.

Matilda Cuomo with her sons Chris Cuomo, left, and Andrew Cuomo in 1994. New York Post Archives / The New York Post via Getty Imag

"Who are you staying home for? Because I'm staying home for my mom," he said.

"The whole campaign is dedicated to my mother, and I said that first thing this morning when I posted my picture," Gov. Cuomo said.

"Oh, you're staying home for your mom, too? Isn't it weird though after I just said it?" Chris Cuomo replied.

"No, I went first. I had my press conference saying I'm doing it for my mother. ... Well, I had my picture this morning, while you were still sleeping, and I showed it at my press conference," the governor said.

Chris Cuomo finished by pulling out an old family picture in which his brother is wearing a shirt straight out of "Saturday Night Fever."

Chris Cuomo shows an old, funny family photo. CNN

"Take that picture down," Gov. Cuomo said. "Take the picture down!"

"Put it back up," Chris Cuomo said. "This is the guy who helped me shape who I am today.

"Look at how I was looking at him so lovingly back then. I know it looks like I'm just staring at his diamond-encrusted belt buckle, but I'm not. I'm actually staring up at the young man who made me so proud as his brother back then and now. And just if you want to tell people, (a) Huk-A-Poo (shirt) was your signature look back then. You've abandoned it. Why?"

"Huk-A-Poo," Gov. Cuomo replied. "There are no words. Three minutes is up."

"I love you very much. Thank you for coming on this show, thank you for keeping my spirits up and thank you for what you're doing for this state," Chris Cuomo said.

"Oh, I'd like to say it was my pleasure, but it wasn't," Gov. Cuomo finished. "Have a good show."