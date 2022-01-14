This woman got stranded with a blind date thanks to a COVID lockdown

A 30-year-old Chinese woman, identified only as Ms. Wang, found herself in quite the pickle when she learned that she was stranded at her blind date's house in China's city of Zhengzhou.

In order to contain an outbreak of the delta variant in the capital of Henan province, authorities imposed a COVID-19 lockdown restriction in her date's neighborhood that was experiencing an uptick of virus cases.

“Just after I arrived in Zhengzhou, there was an outbreak and his community was put under lockdown and I could not leave,” Wang told The Paper, a Shanghai-based news outlet, per CBS. Getty Images

While in lockdown, Wang started posting a series of videos on her social media platforms to explain what was going on. She told her followers that her family set her up on the date because she's "getting older," per NBC News. Although they found 10 bachelors for her to meet, she ended up being stranded at her fifth date's house after he invited her over for a nice meal.

Although this sounds like the perfect scenario for a rom-com, Wang noted that she didn't find her date very interesting.

“Besides the fact that he’s as mute as a wooden mannequin, everything else (about him) is pretty good,” she said. “Despite his food being mediocre, he’s still willing to cook, which I think is great.”

Wang's videos quickly went viral on China’s Twitter-like social media platform, Weibo, and Douyin, a moniker for TikTok in China.

She showed her date cooking meals for her and doing chores as they waited for lockdown restrictions to end and every so often, Wang would update her followers on her situation.

Wang has been at her date's house for more than a week so far. TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

But once she realized her videos were hitting too close to home for her date, Wang started to remove some of her posts.

“Right now I’m still at the man’s house. He’s an inarticulate, honest person and he doesn’t talk much. After my video became trending, some friends started calling him," she said in a clip she shared on Monday, per The Cut. "I think it has affected his life. That’s why I removed it.

“Thanks, everyone for your attention," Wang continued. "I hope the pandemic will end soon and that single girls can find a relationship soon.”

Wang, who goes by Wang Yi in Guangzhou on Douyin, has yet to reveal the name of her blind date or whether she's still residing with him.