Zoo dyes dogs to look like baby pandas

A zoo in China is going viral for disguising dogs as baby pandas.

The Taizhou Zoo in Northern China opened a new exhibit with several Chow Chow dogs that had been given a black and white makeover.

The dog breed — which is originally from the area — is known for its fluffy appearance and dense double coat.

The dogs, advertised by the zoo as "panda dogs" evidently came about because the zoo doesn't have any actual pandas to showcase.

Panda dogs enjoy some play time in their exhibit. Newsflare / TODAY

According to Chinese state media, the zoo confirmed it dyed the dogs to look like pandas in order to "fill in the blank" of not having any pandas.

A worker also told the outlet that the visitors are not being misled and that the exhibit "describes" the dogs exactly as they are.

A spokesperson for the zoo said the dogs are not being harmed and that the they use non-toxic dye on them.

“People also dye their hair... Natural dye can be used on dogs if they have long fur," a spokesperson for the zoo told Qilu Evening News, according to NBC News.

However, animal experts say that a dog's fur is essential to their health and survival and depending on the dye used, it could risk compromising the animal's health.

Ron Magill, director of communications at Zoo Miami, said that what the zoo is doing is unsettling.

"This is something that’s kind of being forced on the animal for the sake of human entertainment," Magill told TODAY on an episode that aired May 10.

"Zoos are there to educate. Zoos are there to inspire... or to promote conservation. They’re not there to promote painting domestic animals with colors to represent wild animals," he added.

A wild panda dog. Newsflare / TODAY

This isn't the first time a Chinese zoo has seen its animals going viral in recent history.

Last year, a Malaysian sun bear at the Hangzhou Zoo went viral after it was spotted walking on its hind legs. The video prompted mass speculation about whether or not it was a human in disguise.

The situation ultimately forced zoo officials to release the following statement: "I will stress again: I'm a sun bear!"

Still, in China, and even in the U.S., pandas — however they may be disguised — are good for business. Aside from being playful and an incredible sight to see, they are also helping to boost tourism around the globe.

The San Diego Zoo recently announced the addition of two giant pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, who are expected to arrive this summer. Their arrival comes after three giant pandas, Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji, were returned to China in November.

“Panda is a national treasure of China,” said Magill. “Thanks to great programs, mainly in China, they have been taken off the endangered species list.”

Taizhou Zoo said the panda dogs, which arrived May 1, are still there and the amount of people coming to see them is still "at a normal level."