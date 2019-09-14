Christian Yelich received a sweet surprise on Friday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Brewers player visited the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin on September 4 to hang out with some of the young “MVP” patients (“most valuable patients“). Not even one week later, Yelich faced his own injury during a game, a fractured kneecap that will leave the outfielder out for the rest of the season.

Christian Yelich, outfielder for the Milwaukee Brewers, will be out for the rest of the season. Quinn Harris / Reuters / USA TODAY Sports

To send their support to the 27-year-old, the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin put together a video for Yelich and shared the heartwarming clips on Twitter.

"After @ChristianYelich put smiles on so many of our patients’ faces, they wanted to return the favor after his recent injury,” the tweet started. “Check out this cute video of some patients in our @maccfund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders wishing Yeli a quick recovery. Go @Brewers!”

The video begins with a slideshow of photos of Yelich with some of the patients as well as a written note of support for the baseball player. After the photos finish, it transitions into clips of some of the hospital’s “MVPs” sharing their well wishes for Yelich to help cheer him up post-injury.

“Hey Christian, I’m thinking about you bud,” one of the patients, Jack, said. “Wishing you a good recovery. If I can do it, you can do it.”

Jack was one of the patients Yelich was able to hang out with on his visit in early September, an 11-year-old boy with a blood disorder known as hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).

The hospital shared a photo of Yelich and Jack on Instagram, using the caption to shine a light on the 11-year-old's condition and his affinity for the Milwaukee Brewers.

“He’s been in the hospital since May 19 and is currently awaiting a bone marrow transplant,” the caption read. “When the days have been hardest, watching the Brewers on TV with his mom and dad has brought Jack comfort.”

Many other patients echoed the same sweet sentiment, telling Yelich to “get well soon” and “stay strong and never give up” amidst the recent season-ending injury.

“Since your visit brightening all of our days here at Children’s Hospital Wisconsin, we just wanted to wish you good healing, feel better, and go Brewers, go!” a representative from the hospital said to round out the heartwarming and supportive video.

It looks like the mission was accomplished with the video. Yelich re-tweeted the video to his followers, adding, "You guys are incredible! Thank you for the smile."