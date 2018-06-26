Children of God cult survivor speaks out about life since her escape

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Christina Babin grew up in the Children of God cult, now known as The Family International. Babin says she was moved around to different prison camps and forced to work as a sex slave starting at 11 years old. Since leaving age 21, Babin is now a mother of four children and working as an artist. Babin tells Megyn Kelly about her time in the cult and her fight to escape.