3 children dead after shooting at Tennessee school, officials say

Three children were killed during a shooting at a Tennessee school before police killed the alleged gunman on Monday, March 27, officials said.

The three children were taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead after arriving, John Howser, chief communications officer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said in a statement to NBC News.

The shooting occurred at The Covenant School in Nashville, and officers later "engaged" the shooter, who is now dead, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The Nashville Fire Department said there were "multiple patients" after there was an "active aggressor" at the school.

Police said students, which range from preschool students to sixth graders, were being taken to Woodmont Baptist Church to reunite with their families.

This is a developing story and will be updated.