Child brides: Meet 2 women who got married at age 15

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Child brides: Meet 2 women who got married at age 15

Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Ashley Duncan and Holly Rehder, each of whom got married at age 15 in Missouri, where that is legal with the consent of a parent. Duncan says that she didn’t even know she was getting married until the day it happened. Rehder, now a state legislator, talks about the struggle to pass legislation to change the situation. “It shouldn’t be allowed,” Duncan says.

