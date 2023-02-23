9-year-old and TV journalist killed in Florida after suspect returns to scene of earlier fatal shooting, sheriff says

A Florida man suspected of killing a woman earlier Wednesday returned to the scene in the afternoon and shot four other people, killing a 9-year-old and a television news journalist, the Orange County sheriff said.

The Spectrum 13 news crew was in Pine Hills around 4 p.m. covering the death of a woman in her 20s who had been found shot in that area around 11 a.m., Sheriff John Mina said.

Keith Melvin Moses, the 19-year-old suspect in the earlier killing, returned to the scene and opened fire on a vehicle with the reporter and photographer inside, one of whom later died, Mina said.

Moses then went to a nearby home, walked inside and shot a mother and her 9-year-old child, the sheriff said. The child died.

Moses is being charged in the death of the woman Wednesday morning, and will be charged in the four other shootings later, Mina said.

“The suspect is not saying much right now,” Mina said. “It is unclear if he knew they were news media or not.”

Mina said there is no apparent connection between Moses and the mother and child shot Wednesday afternoon.

The woman found dead earlier was an acquaintance of the suspect, he said.

The suspect “as far as we know, had no connection to the reporters and the mother and the 9-year-old,” Mina said. “We don’t know why he entered that home.”

Moses is responsible for all five shootings, Mina said. He was armed with a handgun, Mina said, and investigators believe that was the weapon involved.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.