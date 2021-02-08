Chiefs coach Andy Reid breaks silence on son's car crash: 'My heart bleeds for everybody'

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has made his first public comments about the three-car crash last week involving his son, Kansas City linebackers coach Britt Reid, that put a 5-year-old girl in critical condition.

Reid spoke to reporters about the Feb. 4 incident on Sunday after the Chiefs' 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.

"My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who's fighting for her life,'' Reid said at the postgame press conference. "It's a tough situation. I can't comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions that you have, I'm going to have to turn those down at the time. But just from a human standpoint, man, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.''

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes also commented on the incident in the postgame press conference.

"It was a tragic situation all around," Mahomes said. "You’re praying for everyone that was involved. But we went into the game, and I felt like he was still coach (Andy) Reid, still the same guy."

Britt Reid, 35, did not attend Sunday's Super Bowl. He was reportedly hospitalized after the crash with undisclosed injuries, according to ESPN. Following the game, his father was asked if the crash was a distraction and contributed to the Chiefs' poor performance at the game.

"From a human standpoint, it's a tough one," Andy Reid said. "From a football standpoint, I don't think that was a problem.''

On Thursday, shortly after 9 p.m., Britt Reid, driving a pickup truck, crashed into two vehicles parked on an entrance ramp near the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City, Missouri, according to NBC affiliate KSHB. One vehicle had pulled over to help another one that had run out of gas, police told KSHB.

Britt Reid told officers he'd had two or three drinks before the accident, KSHB said. Officers said they could smell "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages" on him and that Reid's eyes were bloodshot, according to a search warrant obtained by KSHB.

A 5-year-old girl suffered a brain injury in the crash and remains in critical condition, according to a family member. Young Famliy

The crash caused a 5-year-old girl named Ariel to suffer a brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a relative, Tiffany Verhulst. The fundraising website shared an update on Sunday stating that that Ariel remained in critical condition and was not awake. A 4-year-old in the backseat of the same car as Ariel suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital, KSHB reported.

In 2007, Britt Reid was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania court records. He was later sentenced to six months in prison.