Chicago firefighter’s 3 kids, wife die days from each other after fire broke out in home

Four family members of a Chicago firefighter, including three young children, died after a house fire on March 7, fire officials said.

Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Merritt tells TODAY.com the four family members were home when the fire broke out in their residence in the Montclare neighborhood of Chicago around 9 p.m.

One day after the fire, 7-year-old Ezra Day-Stewart was pronounced deceased, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office tells TODAY.com. Ezra’s cause and manner of death are pending, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Ezra’s mother, Summer Day-Stewart, 36, died on March 9, and her autopsy is scheduled for March 14, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Emory Day-Stewart, 2, and Autumn Day-Stewart, 9, both died on March 10, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Their autopsies have not been performed.

NBC Chicago reported the Chicago firefighter was on duty when he heard the initial dispatch of the blaze at his home address. He rushed to the scene with a battalion chief, NBC Chicago reported.

When he arrived on the scene, the firefighter performed CPR on his wife and children, who were all taken to area hospitals for smoke inhalation treatment, NBC Chicago reported.

The Chicago Fire Department’s Office of Fire Investigation is investigating the cause of the blaze, Merritt said.