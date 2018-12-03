Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Rheana Murray

In a sweet post on Monday, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton recalled the first time she met George H.W. Bush as a little girl.

"Loved finding this photo over the weekend," she wrote on Twitter, sharing an image of her as a child shaking hands with the former president, who passed away on Friday at the age of 94.

In the photo, Bush is crouched low in front of Clinton, who stands in between her parents, Bill and Hillary Clinton.

"I remember his kindness toward me and my parents gently point out he was both kind & good enough to direct me to the restroom!" she wrote. "I'm very grateful for the friendship our families share."

Sure enough, the Bushes and the Clintons have been close for many years, despite being on different sides of the political fence.

Former President Bill Clinton remembered his predecessor in a touching Washington Post op-ed over the weekend.

"He was an honorable, gracious and decent man who believed in the United States, our Constitution, our institutions and our shared future," he wrote.

He also called his friendship with Bush "one of the great gifts of my life."

Memorial services for Bush, the father of former President George W. Bush, began on Monday. He'll be laid to rest in his home state of Texas alongside his wife Barbara, who died in April at age 92.