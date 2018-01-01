Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Chef Bobby Flay is ready for 'the next spark' in his career

Jul.01.201808:22

Chef Bobby Flay, the acclaimed restaurateur, TV host and cookbook author, is still making food with the passion he had as a grade-school child, but he’s ready to start looking for “the next spark” in his life. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist stops by his Long Island house for a homemade meal and conversation about his remarkable career in the culinary arts.

