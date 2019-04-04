Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 4, 2019, 3:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

This is how Charmin rolls.

The brand is selling a “Forever Roll” of toilet paper that, while may not last for an eternity, is expected to remain in bathrooms for an extended period of time.

In fact, Charmin says you can go up to one month before changing rolls.

Tired of changing toilet paper? Charmin's "Forever Roll" is here to change that. Charmin

“It's the same 2-Ply Ultra Soft you know and love, and might just make you sing the Shiney Hiney song!” Charmin reminds people on their website.

Depending on your needs, you can choose between a single-user or multi-user "Forever Roll." A single-user roll with 850 two-ply sheets measures 8.7 inches in diameter and will cost you $5.49 for a single purchase. If you get a subscription, the single-user roll drops down to $4.39 and gives you the option to choose how much toilet paper you'd like and when you would like it to be delivered, ranging from once a month to once a year.

The Charmin "Forever" multi-user roll is ready for everyone's bathroom needs. Charmin

If you have more people that need to do their business, you can purchase multi-user rolls, which come with 1,700 sheets and are a foot in diameter. They go for $9.99 a pop or $7.99 if you subscribe.

Charmin is also offering starter kits. Consumers can buy three multi-user rolls for $29.97 (and receive a free stand or wall mount), while a single-user starter kit will set you back $16.47 (with a free stand or wall mount included in this package, too).

Charmin is offering free stands or mounts to entice you to buy the "Forever Roll." Charmin

Charmin even offers how-to videos to show you how to put together the stand or mount.

While buying the toilet paper in bulk may make things easier for customers, the brand, which is owned by Proctor & Gamble, wants customers to know it’s environmentally sound, too.

“We’re committed to making a sustainable difference,” Charmin posted on its site, noting that the roll “eliminates 100 percent of plastic wrappers” and “reduces 80 percent of inner cones (compared to our equivalent double roll sizes).”

The "Forever Roll" is not new. In fact, Charmin promoted it last Christmas, peddling it as “that perfect holiday gift,” but it appears as if it is now gaining traction.

The reception has been pretty good, too, with the vast majority of people giving positive reviews on the Charmin site.

“Who likes changing rolls? No one, that's who!” wrote one roll reviewer. “This is the greatest bathroom upgrade. The holder is really nice and the paper is soft and durable. Plus it looks cool and industrial but also sculptural. It’s super easy to change the roll and I feel like I'm saving tree's worth of cardboard tubes. We'll be ordering another for our guests at our Bed and Breakfast.”

Another bathroom goer noted, "Finally, a roll big enough where you won't run out in the middle of a personal 'situation'."

With responses like these, it sounds like Charmin is about to wipe out the competition.