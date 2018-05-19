How will Meghan Markle's life change after marrying Prince Harry?

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

In the months since announcing her engagement last fall, the Duchess of Sussex has had numerous opportunities to sample the countless ways her life is about to change.

That’s good, because when she took Prince Harry as her husband, the California native also said “I do” to a lifetime of British royal formalities and unspoken rules.

“She will become a very public person. Every aspect of her life will be scrutinized, talked about and photographed. No single glance or gesture will go unnoticed,” said British broadcaster and historian Maxwell Hutchinson.

By now, Meghan has a good idea how her life will change as a royal. Dominic Lipinski / PA via AP

The former Meghan Markle was made keenly aware about her new life under the microscope in the days before her wedding as drama played out over her father missing the ceremony.

But the duchess already had plenty of chances to see how royal protocol will play out in her life.

She deleted all of her social media accounts after her engagement, and she no longer can take selfies with adoring fans. An unspoken dress code now dictates her fashion picks — it’s unlikely she’ll ever bring out those ripped jeans she sported at her public debut with Harry last year at the Invictus Games in Toronto. And she'll probably think twice about failing to wear pantyhose, like when she went bare-legged at her official engagement announcement last November.

Can you spot the royal fashion faux pas by Meghan? Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meghan already has agreed to one big lifestyle change. She won't return to her acting career, Kensington Palace announced. The choice echoed the decision by another American actress-turned-royal, Grace Kelly, who married the prince of Monaco in 1956.

“When you marry into the royal family, it’s very difficult to maintain an outside career,” said royal historian Carolyn Harris.