Fans and celebrities alike are paying their respects to music legend Tina Turner, who has died at age 83.

News of the rockstar's death was confirmed by her publicist on May 24 in a statement obtained by NBC News.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock’n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," the statement read.

Follow the latest news in our live blog: Live updates: Tina Turner dies at 83

In her memory, Al Roker posted a throwback photo from 2008 when he met Turner and her husband, Erwin Bach, after her last concert at Madison Square Garden.

"We were so honored," he captioned the pic, adding the hashtag, #simplythebest.

The news of the singer's death was also shared on her Instagram page where fans and celebrities took time to share their condolences and pay their respects.

“Rejoice In Paradise Queen,” wrote actor Rosario Dawson, before adding, “Legends Never Die and Rest In Power.”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell commented on Turner’s post with a broken heart emoji and a couple of sad faces, along with a sweet message.

“REST in Peace & Power. THE QUEEN, LEGEND, ICON. There will never be another. Cherish many times with you,” she wrote.

Questlove also weighed in adding, “Long Live The Queen. Long Live The King. Long Live Tina Turner.”

On Twitter, singer Ciara shared two photos of Turner, with a touching message.

“Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all,” she wrote.

Holly Robinson Peete posted several broken heart emojis and a short tribute. “A life to celebrate….” she said. “Rest In Peace Queen Tina Turner.”

Actor Garcelle Beauvais also shared a thoughtful message, in which she referenced Turner's hit 1989 song "The Best." “You were simply the BEST! Rest in power.”

Andy Cohen has similar sentiments, calling Turner “SIMPLY THE BEST BEST BEST” on Twitter and adding “WE LOVE YOU TINA,” with multiple heart emojis.

Martha Stewart shared a photo of herself and Turner together, adding the sweet caption, "We loved Tina Turner. Goddess, Performer, Wonder Woman ! We will miss her so much!!!!!!!!!"

Gloria Gaynor, who is know for her iconic disco song "I Will Survive," also shared a touching tribute on social media.

"I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of @TinaTurner," she wrote, captioning a headshot of Tuner. "The iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white. She did with great dignity & success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music #TinaTurner."

Other notable music stars also sent out special tributes, with singer Kelly Rowland thanking the icon for her contributions to the art, and drummer Shelia E. writing on Twitter that it was "honor and pleasure to meet u, work with u and learn from u."

Star Trek alum George Takei also took a moment to praise the singer and her body of work on Twitter, writing, “a true legend has passed.”

“She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts,” he wrote, referring some of her notable songs. “She showed us that love really does (have) everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now, Proud Mary. Raise your voice high in the heavens.”

Meanwhile, Angela Bassett, who played Turner in the 1993 musical drama "What’s Love Got to Do with It," released a statement about the singer's passing and influence.

“Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like," Bassett's statement read in part.

She continued, "Her final words to me — for me — were 'You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.' I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner."

Her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, called Turner a "hero," "revolutionary" and "trailblazer" in a statement.

"We knew this day was coming," he said. It seems like we lose another of our Giants every other day…," he said. "It’s just hard to say goodbye to those giants who’ve spoken to us through art that has changed our lives, and awakened in us a desire to see more, be more, do more!!!"

In closing, he said, "We honor her" and wished her "eternal rest."

"Thank God Ms.Tina was patient enough to see through the wilderness of her journey to get to the mountaintop so we could all soar!" Vance said. "We love her."

Mariah Carey also shared a sweet tribute on Instagram to the "diva and superstar."

"To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere," Carey wrote in the caption. "Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen."