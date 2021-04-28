Celebrate Will and Kate's 10th anniversary with a royal wedding rewatch

Get ready to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s fairy-tale wedding with TODAY All Day! The entire ceremony will be streamed on Thursday night, allowing viewers to see every memorable moment, from the hats and the dress to the sweet kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The festivities get underway at 8 p.m. ET on TODAY All Day, with a special hosted by NBC's Keir Simmons, looking back at the wedding highlights, as well as an eventful 10 years of marriage for the duke and duchess. The royal wedding ceremony will follow at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton, who met in college, wed at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in a ceremony watched by millions.

Prince William and Kate Middleton emerge from Westminster Abbey following their 2011 wedding. AP

Since then, the couple have traveled around the world on numerous royal tours, as part of their duties as working royals. They welcomed their first child, George Alexander Louis, in 2013. In 2015, Kate gave birth to daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and in 2018, their third child, Louis Arthur Charles, was born. Fascination with the couple and their family has only grown since that royal wedding day.

Grab those fascinators and a glass of champagne and relive all the wedding fun!

