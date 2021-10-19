Celebrate Halloween LIVE on the TODAY Plaza!

Friday, October 29th, experience Halloween LIVE on our TODAY plaza! Join Savannah, Hoda, and the rest of our TODAY family for our annual anchor costume reveal and other fun surprises throughout the morning.

Come dressed in your best Halloween costume, and you may just be featured in our broadcast. The more creative the better! If you’re able to join our TODAY Plaza in midtown Manhattan on Friday, October 29th, fill out the form below. Check-in will begin at 6:20am, and the Halloween fun will continue across all 4 hours of TODAY, so you’re invited to stick around as long as you’re able.

Please note: All guests must be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance, and all guests must be 12 years or older to attend. "Fully vaccinated” means at least 14 days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech or Moderna vaccines, or of a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Proof of vaccination must be your physical vaccination card, which shows a US approved vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech, or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson), along with a valid form of photo ID