Lelanie Foster says it was an 'honor' to shoot Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s official portrait

Last week, photographer Lelanie Foster got the call of a lifetime when the White House contacted her to shoot the first official portrait of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson after making history on Capitol Hill.

On Friday, Jackson was confirmed as a Supreme Court associate justice, making her the first Black woman to ever hold that position.

"When my agent called me and told me, 'Oh, you got this call,' I was floored and stunned," Foster, 35, told TODAY by phone. "I was surprised. It was that moment of shock."

Foster, who's best known for photographing the cast of "Insecure" and the stars of Lena Waithe's 2019 flick "Queen & Slim," knew that her portrait of Jackson was going to mean so much to women of color everywhere. So she quickly accepted the job and thought about ways to honor the Harvard University alum.

"I wanted an image that would be timeless, essentially, and live on forever," she said.

Lelani Foster's portrait of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson after she was confirmed to serve as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court. lelanief / Instagram

Foster didn't take any part of her job lightly. She only had one day to put everything together and create a photo that would showcase Jackson's accomplishments.

She said she felt a responsibility to show up for the Black community and represent the judge in the right way, so she started off by visiting some of the proposed spaces that the White House offered. It was there that Foster found the perfect location for her shoot. She chose a background that embodied Jackson's success.