Cartoon re-creates iconic Iwo Jima scene with heroes of the coronavirus pandemic

An iconic symbol of American heroism in World War II has been reimagined to feature the heroes who are coming to the nation's rescue in the midst of another deadly battle.

TODAY's Hoda Kotb gave her daily dose of inspiration Friday by sharing an uplifting cartoon on Instagram that replaces the U.S. Marines raising the flag at Iwo Jima with scientists, doctors, nurses and first responders helping others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The inspiring image was posted two weeks ago by Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Mike Luckovich of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, who titled it "The front lines."

Hoda shared it with a pair of heart emoji.

"So many essential people,'' one commenter wrote on Hoda's post. "Bless them all."

"Heroes everywhere," another wrote.

Respondents on Luckovich's Facebook and Twitter pages also were quick to note that there are many more heroes during the pandemic than the ones shown in the cartoon, including truck drivers, respiratory therapists, grocery store and pharmacy workers, cleaning crews, retail workers, teachers and more.

"Beautiful, and spot on,'' one person responded on Luckovich's Facebook page. "We know there are so many more professions that you cannot capture in one cartoon, but you represented them all by this."