She’s already conquered the soccer world. Now, Carli Lloyd is ready to master football, too.

The two-time World Cup winner, two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA Player of the Year went to a joint practice for the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday and made a 55-yard field goal.

Lloyd gears up for her 55-yard field goal. Matt Rourke / AP

Lloyd, who's a big Eagles fan, deserves even more credit for drilling the kick because the goal posts were narrower than they are in a game.

Even the Eagles were wowed by her effort.

"Unreal stuff! @CarliLloyd is very much #ForTheBrand," the team's kicker, Jake Elliott, wrote on Twitter.

Lloyd's feat impressed many others, too, including NFL Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt.

Honestly, I don't think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier. I'd give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears. https://t.co/pyIlIY6Jxv — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) August 20, 2019

"Honestly, I don't think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier. I'd give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears," Brandt wrote, referring to that team's problems finding a reliable kicker.

Lloyd, 37, knows a thing or two about kicking from a far distance. In 2015, she polished off a hat trick in the first half of the U.S. women's national team's World Cup final match against Japan with a memorable goal from midfield.