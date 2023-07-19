Carlee Russell update: No evidence of child walking down highway, police say

As investigators work to determine what happened to Carlee Russell during the 48 hours she was missing last week, police revealed new details about her mysterious disappearance.

Russell, 25, vanished on July 13 after she called 911 to report a toddler walking down the side of I-459 in Hoover, Alabama. But police have not found any evidence a child walking on the side of the interstate, according to a Tuesday evening press release.

The Hoover Police Department added it did not receive any additional calls about a toddler walking down the interstate, despite a large number of other vehicles traveling through the area.

Police also said Russell purchased "snack food type items" from a local Target. But those items were not found in her vehicle, or with her cellphone and a wig located at the scene.

Russell returned home, alone and on foot, around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, police have said. Hoover Police said in the Tuesday statement detectives obtained security footage from Russell's neighborhood, which showed her walking down the sidewalk alone before her arrival at the residence.

"When first responders arrived on scene, they found Ms. Russell conscious and speaking and she was transported in that condition," police said. "She was later treated and released from a local hospital."

Police said detectives were able to speak with Russell "very briefly upon her return home," adding they are "waiting for her to be made available to obtain a more detailed statement about the sequence of events" from the night she disappeared.

Russell's parents, Talitha and Carlos Russell, described the moment they were reunited with their daughter in an exclusive interview aired on TODAY Tuesday morning.

"We tried to hug as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state," Talitha Russell said. "So we had to stand back and let medical professionals work with her."

In the interview, Russell's parents declined to go into more detail about what their daughter told them after she returned, citing the ongoing investigation.

But her parents did reveal they believe Russell's abductor is "absolutely" still out there.

Woodhouse Spa Birmingham, Russell's employer, said in a statement to NBC News on Tuesday it has been working with police since to come up with information to help the investigation.

"Everything we uncovered is in the position of the Hoover Police Department," the spa said. "We understanding the investigation is in a very sensitive state and do not want to release any details that could jeopardize the investigation. Leaks, both true and untrue, can have a devastating impact on any investigation."

Police are expected to share more details about the investigation during a press conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.