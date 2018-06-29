Author Carl Hiaasen mourns brother killed in Capital Gazette shooting

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Best-selling author Carl Hiaasen is mourning the loss of his "gentle and funny" brother, who was one of five people killed in Thursday's shooting at the office of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland.

A "devastated and heartsick" Hiaasen wrote a touching Facebook post about his brother, Rob, 59, who was an assistant managing editor and columnist at the newspaper for the last eight years.

"We called him Big Rob because he was so tall, but it was his remarkable heart and humor that made him larger than all of us,'' Hiaasen noted. "Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers tonight. Hug your loved ones like there's no tomorrow."

Police said suspect Jarrod Ramos, 38, opened fire with a shotgun in a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette at its office in Annapolis. Ramos, who sued the newspaper six years ago for defamation and lost, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, according to Maryland court documents.

Anthony Messenger, who is four weeks into his job as an intern at the paper, spoke about the harrowing scene in an interview on TODAY Friday.

"I thought I was going to die," he said.