No save Carey Price makes will ever be as dramatic as this moment.

The Montreal Canadiens goalie made an appearance at Wednesday night's NHL Awards in Las Vegas to surprise a young fan whose mother died of cancer last year.

Swimsuit model Camille Kostek, who was a presenter at the event, appeared onstage to discuss the connection the league’s players have with kids.

She then turned to focus on an 11-year-old boy named Anderson Whitehead, a huge Canadiens fan whose mother passed away from cancer last November.

Anderson's mom had promised him he would get to meet his favorite player, Price, and the two managed to connect back in February at a practice after her death.

Kostek summoned Anderson to the stage and said Price couldn’t make the ceremony. She did say that the hockey star had a prerecorded message for him.

“I just wanted to say that your mother was a special person and sharing that moment with you is something that I’ll always remember for the rest of my life. It was very special to me,” he said before cutting himself off and surprising Anderson by coming out onto the stage, leaving Anderson in tears.

Anderson was so overcome with emotion, that Price put his arm around the little boy's shoulder to comfort him.

“Everything’s alright. Everything’s okay. Everything’s okay, everything’s great,” Price told him as the crowd rose to its feet.

“I have two things for you. One is this jersey,” Price said while holding his own jersey. “And the second is a question: Do you want to go to the All-Star Game next year?”

“Yes,” Anderson replied.

“Well, hopefully I’ll see you there next year, OK, buddy? Sound good?” Price said before Anderson leaned in for a hug and they headed backstage to wrap up one of the most heartwarming scenes you'll see in the sports world.