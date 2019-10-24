A couple pushing a stroller along a crosswalk at a busy intersection in Phoenix was nearly mowed down by a Jeep that sped through a red light.

They were saved when in the nick of time another vehicle crashed into the Jeep, giving the couple time to run to the curb.

The Phoenix Police Department released a video of the incident, calling the second car that hit the Jeep "an angel" for ultimately saving the couple.

In the footage, the couple with a stroller is seen walking at night through the crosswalk at 53rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Two cars make a left turn in front of them.

As the pair nears the center of the road, a Jeep traveling at a high rate of speed races through the red light headed toward the couple. At what seems to be the last second, a black Chevy Cruze that was traveling lawfully through the green light slams into the Jeep.

The force of the crash pushes the Jeep out of the view of the camera and causes the Chevy Cruze to spin around. The couple runs across the street.

"An angel in the form of a Chevy Cruze may have saved the lives of a couple pushing a stroller through a Phoenix crosswalk," the police department tweeted. "The innocent driver will be OK. The red-light runner was arrested for DUI."

The innocent driver will be OK. The red-light runner was arrested for DUI. pic.twitter.com/Ypz8AQZrmi — Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) October 23, 2019

According to NBC affiliate KPNX in Phoenix, the incident occurred at about 10 p.m., and the driver of the Jeep has been identified as 23-year-old Ernesto Otanez Oveso.