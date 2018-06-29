“That signaled to me, okay, this is intentional, those are shots,” he said.

“I quickly recognized oh, this is a malicious situation, he’s here to do harm to us. And we immediately ran and got under one of the desks in the far back corner of the office.”

Messengers said he and others tried to call 911 from their hiding spots. Messenger also texted a friend and asked him to call police.

“At that moment, I thought I was going to die, I thought we were going to die,” he said. He then gave his cell phone to his colleague so she could message her loved ones.

She texted her mother and then proceeded to send out a tweet from his account that said “please help us,” along with the address of the newsroom office building.

“That’s a testament to her self awareness right in that moment,” he said.

After police apprehended the suspect and began to clear out the newsroom, he passed by the bodies of two colleagues.

“It’s just unfortunate that somebody would come into a place that only reports truthful stories that are fact-based and unleash hell on the office,” he said, later adding, “it was sickening.”