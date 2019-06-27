An American woman on vacation in the Bahamas was killed Wednesday in a shark attack, authorities said.

Jordan Lindsey, 21, was snorkeling with her mother when authorities said up to three sharks pounced and bit her multiple times. She was taken ashore and rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Jordan Lindsey, center, with her family. Courtesy of Michael Lindsey

"The attack happened so fast. My wife tried her best to get her up to the shore but unfortunately Jordan lost too much blood. We are still all in shock,” Lindsey’s father, Michael, told NBC News.

Lindsey was from Torrance, California, NBC Los Angeles reported.

In a statement, the Bahamas' Ministry of Tourism said Lindsey was snorkeling near Rose Island, northeast of Nassau, at around 2 p.m. when the attack occurred.

“The Ministry of Tourism, on behalf of the Government and the people of The Bahamas expresses its condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim of Wednesday’s shark attack off Rose Island, near New Providence,” the ministry said.

Two years ago, a North Carolina woman named Tiffany Johnson lost her arm when she was attacked by a shark in the Bahamas.

"He had my whole arm in his mouth and fear just gripped me," she told NBC News' Kerry Sanders at the time.

Shark attacks have been on the rise along the East Coast in recent weeks as beach season ramps up, with three incidents reported in North Carolina alone.

A little over a week ago, an 8-year-old boy suffered puncture wounds to his leg when a shark attacked him on Bald Head Island.

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old girl survived an attack at a state park beach when her dad punched a shark. Paige Winter lost a leg in the ordeal.

“They were standing in waist-deep water and chatting and then Paige suddenly got pulled under,” family friend Brandon Bersch told TODAY. Her father quickly sprung into action by hitting the shark on its nose. “Charlie wouldn’t stop until it released his little girl,” Bersch said.

Austin Reed, 19, also survived an attack at North Carolina's Ocean Isle Beach earlier this month.