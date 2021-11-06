'I should be dead': Woman attacked by black bear shares tale of survival

Laurel-Rose von Hoffmann-Curzi is lucky to be alive after a bear attacked her in her vacation home.

The retired doctor from California owns a cabin in North Lake Tahoe that she said she was using as a safe haven during the pandemic as she receives treatment for lymphoma. She was at her cabin recently when she found herself face-to-face suddenly with a black bear.

"He came flying at me and I could see absolutely nothing. It was black," Von Hoffmann-Curzi told NBC's Guad Venegas on Weekend TODAY. "Except I saw a paw, right before he started mauling me."

Von Hoffmann-Curzi said that the darkness made the vicious attack even more frightening.

"It was terrifying, because I couldn't see," Von Hoffmann-Curzi said. "I didn't know what was coming from where. I knew I was being torn apart. It was just horrifying. ... I was screaming my head off."

A black bear attacked Laurel-Rose Von Hoffman-Curzi at her vacation home in Lake Tahoe. TODAY / Laurel Rose Von-Hoffmann-Curzi

The Bay Area local managed to throw a quilt at the bear in the middle of the attack, which disoriented the animal and scared it off. She was then able to put her medical knowledge to work, dressing her own wounds while yelling for help. Von Hoffman-Curzi suffered severe injuries to her face and lacerations all over her body.

"I should be dead," Von Hoffman-Curzi said. "The bear attack could have killed me."

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, human and bear interactions are on the rise in the northern part of the state as the area's black bear population has tripled in the last 25 years. However, interactions aren't typically dangerous.

Laurel-Rose Von Hoffman-Curzi is a retired doctor and was able to use her medical training to dress her wounds, but credits her survival to family and medical staff who helped her. Laurel-Rose Von Hoffmann-Curzi

"There's lots of bears. They don't generally hurt people," said Patrick Foy, a captain with the department. "They don't want to hurt people."

Foy told TODAY that the department was able to secure a DNA sample of the bear that attacked Von Hoffman-Curzi. Now, they're tracking the animal.

"It's been long-standing policy when an animal actually attacks a person, if we can identify that animal, that would be euthanized to prevent it from attacking another person," Foy explained.

The captain emphasized that human-bear encounters could be reduced if people living or visiting areas with bears take action to store food properly. The smell of food can attract the animals, which Foy said is why they may approach humans.

Von Hoffman-Curzi said she hopes her harrowing story can help educate others in areas where bears are common and for now, she's currently focusing on her recovery.

"I'm looking forward to being in remission with my cancer and looking forward to having this completely heal up," she said. "I plan to do everything in my power to make those things happen."

