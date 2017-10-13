California wildfires burn home of 'Peanuts' creator Charles Schulz to the ground

share tweet pin email

One of the deadly wildfires blazing through northern California has completely destroyed the Santa Rosa home of late cartoonist and “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz.

“Everything’s gone,” the artist’s son, Monte Schulz, told The Associated Press.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Wildfires now deadliest in California's history; at least 31 have died Play Video - 3:28 Wildfires now deadliest in California's history; at least 31 have died Play Video - 3:28

Schulz said his stepmother, Jean Schulz, the cartoonist’s 78-year-old widow, was able to evacuate the home before it was engulfed by flames around 2:00 a.m. Monday.

“It’s the house he died in. All of their memorabilia and everything is all gone,” Monte Schulz said.

The Schulzes built the California split-level home in the 1970s, the AP reported. The cartoonist lived there until his death in 2000.

Most of Schulz's original "Peanuts" comic strips, artwork and memorabilia are housed at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, which is also in Santa Rosa but has been, so far, untouched by the blazes.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Charles Schulz reflects on the 50th anniversary of 'Peanuts' Play Video - 5:33 Charles Schulz reflects on the 50th anniversary of 'Peanuts' Play Video - 5:33

Fires in the Northern California wine country have killed at least 31 people and destroyed more than 3,5000 homes and businesses.

The disastrous blazes started Sunday and have killed more people than any other California wildfire on record.