NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough has died, the racing company announced Dec. 31. He was 84.

In his career, the Hall of Famer won three NASCAR Cup Series championships and was a four-time Daytona 500 winner and five-time Southern 500 winner.

He had 83 cup wins under his belt, tying Jimmie Johnson for sixth place on the NASCAR Cup Series winner’s list.

Cale Yarborough stands next to his car prior to the start of the NASCAR Legends race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 21, 2009. John Harrelson / Getty Images for NASCAR

In an obituary posted by The Charlotte Observer, it was reported that the South Carolina native was in poor health and according to his family, was battling a rare genetic disorder.

“Cale Yarborough was one of the toughest competitors NASCAR has ever seen,” NASCAR Chairman & CEO Jim France said in a statement. “His combination of talent, grit and determination separated Cale from his peers, both on the track and in the record book.”

The statement continued, “He was respected and admired by competitors and fans alike and was as comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor as he was behind the wheel of a stock car.”

Yarborough was born March 27, 1939, in Florence County, South Carolina, the oldest of three sons, according to an obituary shared by NASCAR. He was 11 when his father died, leaving him to take a bigger role in his family's business, a cotton and tobacco farm.

When he was young, he was an amateur boxer and played football, receiving a scholarship to Clemson University. All the while, he raced cars during the summer months at local tracks. When given an ultimatum by Clemson coach Frank Howard, to pick between racing and football, he chose racing — and the rest is history.

Yarborough was remembered on social media by fellow NASCAR legends, including Dale Earnhardt Jr, who posted a tribute on the social media site X.

“Sad news about the passing of Cale today,” Earnhardt wrote alongside two photos posing with Yarborough. “A legend behind the wheel for sure, but he had a personality, grit, and swagger that attracted fans around the world to him and to Nascar. He truly made the sport far better for being a part of it. My heart goes out to his family.”

In a tribute shared on X, Johnson remembered Yarborough as his “childhood hero.”

“What an honor to be tied with the legend for 83 Cup series wins,” he wrote. “He was ‘the man’ and the legacy of Cale Yarborough will forever live on. My deepest condolences to Cale’s family.”

Richard Petty, who bested Yarborough’s four Daytona wins with seven wins, shared a statement from his family on X, reading in part, “Richard Petty and The Petty Family extend their deepest condolences to the family of Cale Yarborough.”

“His rivalry and competitive spirit with The King will always be a renowned part of NASCAR History, showcasing their mutual respect and the intensity of their competition on the track,” the statement continued. “Our thoughts are with the Yarborough family during this difficult time.”