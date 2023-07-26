Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last year, said in a Monday court filing they plan to introduce evidence showing he had a possible alibi on the night of the killings.

Anne Taylor, Kohberger's public defender, said "evidence corroborating Mr. Kohberger being at a location other than the King Road address will be disclosed."

"It is anticipated this evidence may be offered by way of cross-examination of witnesses produced by the state as well as calling expert witnesses," Taylor said in the filing.

Kohberger's attorneys did not provide further details in the filing about where the 28-year-old may have been on the night of the slayings.

Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder in December after Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found dead with multiple stab wounds in an off-campus residence on Nov. 13, 2022.

A judge entered a not guilty plea on Kohberger's behalf after his attorneys said he would stand silent at a hearing in May.

The July 24 court filing is the defense's latest attempt to cast doubt on the investigation, and comes after his attorneys suggested in a filing last month a knife sheath left at the scene of the crime may have been planted there.

"The State’s argument (assumes) the DNA on the sheath was placed there by Mr. Kohberger, and not someone else during an investigation that spans hundreds of members of law enforcement and apparently at least one lab the state refuses to name," his attorneys wrote.

Prosecutors have previously said Kohberger's DNA was a "statistical match" to DNA found on the knife sheath.

Kohberger's trial is set to begin on Oct. 2. The University of Idaho has said it will wait until after the trial to demolish the home where the slayings occurred.

The university's decision came after some of the victims' families asked for the house to be preserved for the trial.

"I don’t want to ... hear somebody in the court case say, 'Well, I really wish we could be in the house right now,'" Goncalves' father Steve Goncalves said.

If convicted of the charges, Kohberger faces the death penalty.