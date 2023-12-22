Have you met Madelyn Cline, your new best friend?
In just three years, the “Outer Banks” and “Glass Onion” actor has successfully built her career from the ground up — and she’s just getting started.
Photography by Maggie Shannon.
A dead loved one talked to me in a dream. What does it mean?
A professional dream interpreter breaks down these nighttime visitations.
Illustration by Christian Zelaya
Watch what happens now: Andy Cohen on fatherhood, BravoCon and, yes, the reality of reality tv
The host and executive producer opens up to TODAY about the highs and lows of feeding the clickbait machine — and how he’s sitting in his joy amidst it all.
Photography by Justin J Wee
Anna Cathcart is doing it for the plot — but which one?
Cathcart, 19, opens up to TODAY.com about juggling being both a college student and the star of Netflix’s latest teen drama, “XO, Kitty.”
Photography by Tyler Essary
Instacart customer draws criticism for lengthy list of demands: ‘Insta-cancel’
“If they are that particular why not just go shopping yourself?” asked one commenter.
Illustration by Christian Zelaya
A strength-training routine for walkers: 9 exercises to help you walk faster
Barry’s CEO Joey Gonzalez shares exercises that can prevent shin splints, improve your balance and help you walk faster.
Photography by Tyler Essary
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Enters Her Best Season Yet
After settling into married life and welcoming daughter Malti, Priyanka tells TODAY’s Hoda Kotb she’s primed to “conquer the world.”
Photography by Phylicia J.L. Munn
Sushi counters may be coming to Costco. Here’s what we know so far
Hype about Costco’s rumored fresh sushi counter has been building for a while.
Illustration by Christian Zelaya
‘Why do I need to proclaim something?’: LGBTQ+ Gen Zers redefine ‘coming out’
LGBTQ+ representation in media has never been stronger, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. These Gen Zers are helping to inspire others by standing in their truth.
Photography by Tyler Essary
The ‘special connection’ of twins: The best photos and stories from the annual twin festival
The event in Twinsburg, Ohio is the largest annual gathering of twins and multiples in the world.
Photography by Daniel Lozada
Woman asked to bring birthday cake for relative she doesn’t like: ‘Help me be petty via cake’
“I’d like to bring a cake that very clearly conveys a ‘I did not put any effort into this cake because you’re not important to me’ vibe,” she wrote. And people came through with suggestions.
Illustration by Christian Zelaya
15,000 fans, 4 songs, one record-breaking morning: How Karol G’s TODAY concert made history
The Colombian superstar broke TODAY’s concert attendance record at Rockefeller Plaza. TODAY’s digital editorial director reports on what it was really like behind the scenes.
Photography by Tyler Essary
I’m 28. He’s 85. Our time together has taught me a valuable lesson about friendship
When his family hired me to write his biography, I never expected that we would form such a meaningful relationship.
Photography by Bryan Tarnowski
Eli Rallo has advice for you: Anyone (even you) can give advice if they’re willing
At 25, Eli Rallo’s been dubbed the next generation’s Carrie Bradshaw — and she’s leveraged her loyal TikTok following into her first book deal.
Photography by Anjelica Jardiel
Their little girls never came home
One year later, two moms who lost children in the Uvalde shooting open up: “We can’t move forward”
Photography by Liz Moskowitz
TikToker Kelsey Russell is teaching Gen Z to read the news
Russell reads full newspaper articles out loud to her followers. They can’t get enough.
Illustration by Christian Zelaya