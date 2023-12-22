IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Brushstrokes and Pixels: Celebrating the Top Visual Stories of 2023

A Year-End Selection of Unforgettable Illustrations and Photography in 2023, Curated by the TODAY.com Art Team
TODAY ART
Madelyn Cline
Maggie Shannon for TODAY

Have you met Madelyn Cline, your new best friend?

In just three years, the “Outer Banks” and “Glass Onion” actor has successfully built her career from the ground up — and she’s just getting started.

Photography by Maggie Shannon.


Christian Zelaya / TODAY / Getty Images

A dead loved one talked to me in a dream. What does it mean?

A professional dream interpreter breaks down these nighttime visitations.

Illustration by Christian Zelaya


Andy Cohen portraits
Justin J Wee for TODAY

Watch what happens now: Andy Cohen on fatherhood, BravoCon and, yes, the reality of reality tv

The host and executive producer opens up to TODAY about the highs and lows of feeding the clickbait machine — and how he’s sitting in his joy amidst it all.

Photography by Justin J Wee


Portrait of Anna Cathcart
Tyler Essary / TODAY

Anna Cathcart is doing it for the plot — but which one?

Cathcart, 19, opens up to TODAY.com about juggling being both a college student and the star of Netflix’s latest teen drama, “XO, Kitty.”

Photography by Tyler Essary


Christian Zelaya / TODAY / Getty Images

Instacart customer draws criticism for lengthy list of demands: ‘Insta-cancel’

“If they are that particular why not just go shopping yourself?” asked one commenter.

Illustration by Christian Zelaya


Portrait of Joey Gonzalez in the gardens on top of 30 Rockefeller in NYC.
Tyler Essary / TODAY

A strength-training routine for walkers: 9 exercises to help you walk faster

Barry’s CEO Joey Gonzalez shares exercises that can prevent shin splints, improve your balance and help you walk faster.

Photography by Tyler Essary


Priyanka Chopra Jonas at TODAY cover photoshoot
Phylicia J. L. Munn for TODAY

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Enters Her Best Season Yet

After settling into married life and welcoming daughter Malti, Priyanka tells TODAY’s Hoda Kotb she’s primed to “conquer the world.”

Photography by Phylicia J.L. Munn


Christian Zelaya / TODAY / Miguel Guasch / Getty Images

Sushi counters may be coming to Costco. Here’s what we know so far

Hype about Costco’s rumored fresh sushi counter has been building for a while.

Illustration by Christian Zelaya


Portrait of drag queen, Luxx Noir London.
Tyler Essary / TODAY

‘Why do I need to proclaim something?’: LGBTQ+ Gen Zers redefine ‘coming out’

LGBTQ+ representation in media has never been stronger, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. These Gen Zers are helping to inspire others by standing in their truth.

Photography by Tyler Essary


Courtney & Kelsey Lawmaster from Indiana at Twins Days Festival.
Daniel Lozada for TODAY

The ‘special connection’ of twins: The best photos and stories from the annual twin festival

The event in Twinsburg, Ohio is the largest annual gathering of twins and multiples in the world.

Photography by Daniel Lozada


Petty cake
Christian Zelaya / TODAY / Getty Images

Woman asked to bring birthday cake for relative she doesn’t like: ‘Help me be petty via cake’

“I’d like to bring a cake that very clearly conveys a ‘I did not put any effort into this cake because you’re not important to me’ vibe,” she wrote. And people came through with suggestions.

Illustration by Christian Zelaya


Karol G performs on 30 rock plaza for the TODAY show.
Tyler Essary / TODAY

15,000 fans, 4 songs, one record-breaking morning: How Karol G’s TODAY concert made history

The Colombian superstar broke TODAY’s concert attendance record at Rockefeller Plaza. TODAY’s digital editorial director reports on what it was really like behind the scenes.

Photography by Tyler Essary


Fred Vollman and Olivia Savoie at the home of Mr. Vollman in Bunkie, La. looking over old family photographs. Olivia Savoie was commissioned to write the biography and family history for Mr. Vollman which turned into a friendship after the two bonded during the process.
Fred Vollman and Olivia Savoie at the home of Mr. Vollman in Bunkie, La. looking over old family photographs. Olivia Savoie was commissioned to write the biography and family history for Mr. Vollman which turned into a friendship after the two bonded during the process.Bryan Tarnowski for TODAY

I’m 28. He’s 85. Our time together has taught me a valuable lesson about friendship

When his family hired me to write his biography, I never expected that we would form such a meaningful relationship.

Photography by Bryan Tarnowski


Eli Rallo
Anjelica Jardiel for TODAY

Eli Rallo has advice for you: Anyone (even you) can give advice if they’re willing

At 25, Eli Rallo’s been dubbed the next generation’s Carrie Bradshaw — and she’s leveraged her loyal TikTok following into her first book deal.

Photography by Anjelica Jardiel


Jessica Hernandez sits in a room of her new home in Dilley, Texas. The room is filled with photos, drawings, and tributes to her daughter Alithia Haven Ramirez, a victim of the Uvalde school shooting last year.
Jessica Hernandez sits in a room of her new home in Dilley, Texas. The room is filled with photos, drawings, and tributes to her daughter Alithia Haven Ramirez, a victim of the Uvalde school shooting last year.Liz Moskowitz for TODAY

Their little girls never came home

One year later, two moms who lost children in the Uvalde shooting open up: “We can’t move forward”

Photography by Liz Moskowitz


Tik tok newspaper
TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

TikToker Kelsey Russell is teaching Gen Z to read the news

Russell reads full newspaper articles out loud to her followers. They can’t get enough.

Illustration by Christian Zelaya