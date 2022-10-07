Brother of suspect in killing of kidnapped California family arrested

The brother of a man suspected of kidnapping and killing four members of the same central California family was arrested in connection with the horrific crime, authorities said Friday, Oct. 7.

Merced County Sheriff’s deputies late Thursday night booked 41-year-old Alberto Salgado into custody on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence, according to a department statement.

Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was apprehended Tuesday, Oct. 4, after he attempted suicide, officials said. He’s been unable to speak to investigators due to his medical condition, authorities have said.

He’s suspected of taking infant Aroohi Dheri; her parents, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36; and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, on the morning of Monday, Oct. 3.

Their bodies were found in a nearby farm on Wednesday night.

From the outset of the investigation, Merced Sheriff Vern Warnke speculated that Jesus Manuel Salgado had help in the kidnapping, which was caught on surveillance cameras.

It wasn’t immediately clear on Friday if the younger Salgado had hired or been assigned a defense attorney.

Amarinder Singh, a cousin of the slain brothers, said in a statement on Friday that their family “is grieving this unconscionable act of cowardice.”

In the family’s first comment since bodies were found on Wednesday night, Singh said they’re grateful for the work of law enforcement, tips from good Samaritans and support from the community.

Sing said the family hopes to work “with both legislators and advocates to ensure that our criminal justice system does not let evil roam on our streets and target the innocent.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.