Brother of late Harry Brant, 24, pays tribute with photo 'taken on his last day'

Peter Brant II is honoring his late brother, Harry Brant, just days after the young socialite died of an accidental drug overdose at age 24.

Alongside a photo of Harry and model/designer Gaïa Jacquet-Matisse that he posted Thursday to Instagram, grieving Peter described the special bond shared by the brothers, who are the children of billionaire Peter Brant and supermodel Stephanie Seymour.

"Today we lay to rest, and honor the life of my brother, a true angel of light, an extraordinarily unique soul unlike any who have come before," the younger Peter, 27, wrote.

The photo, he revealed, was taken on Harry's "last day" and "shows the eternal beauty he will forever hold."

Peter Brant, left, poses with younger brother Harry Brant in 2015. Harry died of an accidental drug overdose on Jan. 17. Andy Kropa / AP

"It is impossible to express the devastation I feel for the loss of one with whom I shared not only a lifetime of beautiful memories, but with one who cared so deeply for my own happiness, was so devoted to my personal comfort," Peter continued. "It is the loss not only of a brother, but of a best friend, my other half."

"My heart shatters to think we will never see that dear sweet face again," he added.

Harry's death on Jan. 17 was confirmed Tuesday by his parents in a statement to TODAY.

"It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication," the statement read.

"Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab," the statement added.

Harry was a familiar presence at New York City fashion and art events, beginning in his teenage years. Refinery29 once called him and Peter "NYC's most beautiful teenage brothers."

The gender-bending fashion lover followed his mother into modeling, and along with Peter, launched a unisex makeup line for MAC cosmetics. He was also a contributor to Interview, a magazine published by his father.

Musician and actor Courtney Love honored Harry with her own Instagram post on Tuesday. In her caption, Love compared Harry to her late husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

"Harry, my love , you were too good for this world. The only child, other than my Frances Bean, I’ve ever loved so much," Love wrote alongside a gallery of photos of Harry.

"I know that my Kurt, another boy so much like you, so empathic, too beautiful to be here long, who saw the beauty in even the ugliest, will be there for you," Love added. "I'm pretty sure he’ll invite you to sit with him at lunch on eagle peak. And I’m pretty sure you’ll show him how to order in French off the menu."