22-year-old brother of NFL quarterback fatally stabbed in Nashville

The younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard was fatally stabbed in a fight outside a Nashville bar early Saturday, according to police and the NFL.

The victims were identified by Nashville police as Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21. Both were 2016 graduates of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee, and were with a third alumnus who was injured in the violence, authorities and school officials said.

Tragic news: Clay Beathard (brother of #49ers QB CJ Beathard) stabbed to death outside Nashville bar overnite. 22 year-old was QB at #LongIslandUniversity. #NashvillePD still searching for suspect. Clay is grandson of #NFL Hall of Fame exec Bobby Beathard. pic.twitter.com/CCapHlW0H5 — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) December 21, 2019

NBC News Nashville affiliate WSMV reported that Clayton Beathard was also the grandson of a NFL hall-of-famer Bobby Beathard.

The stabbing occurred during a fight that involved several people outside a bar, Nashville police said.

"The fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside," the department said. "Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides."

Clayton Beathard and Trapeni were treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center before they were pronounced dead, police said. The third victim, since released from care, was identified by police only as a 21-year-old.

Dogwood said in a statement that it has provided security video to investigators, adding, "The stabbing that occurred last night was not inside Dogwood but across the street."

WSMV said the bar has teamed up with neighboring businesses to offer a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Nashville police released a photo of a suspect wanted in the double fatal stabbings of Clayton Beathard, 22, & Paul Trapeni III, 21, during a fight early Saturday outside a bar.

Clayton Beathard was listed by Long Island University as a quarterback who played in the fall before an injury benched him. The school describes him on its roster as a sports management major who's the "son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and Susan Beathard."

It also said his brother, Tucker, is a country music singer and he has two sisters.

Nashville police circulated a screen capture image of a man "wanted for questioning" in connection with the case.

"The 49ers family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard's young brother, Clayton," the team tweeted. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one."

"C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of the entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton."