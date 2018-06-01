Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles returns to stage for first time since fatal crash

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles returned to the stage in her first performance following a car crash that took the life of her daughter and an unborn child.

The 35-year-old actress reprised her Tony Award-winning role as Lady Thiang from “The King and I” in a revival production on the West End in London.

A co-star described Miles as “a triumph” on stage.

“Every moment was a gift and continues to be,” actress Kelli O'Hara wrote on her social media accounts over the weekend. “She is singing like an angel and commanding the stage with a heavenly force. An inspiration to all. I knew you would want to know.”

Miles, 35, suffered her devastating losses earlier this year. In March, she and a friend were in a Brooklyn crosswalk with their children when a vehicle ran red light and slammed into the group. The collision killed Miles’ 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, and 1-year-old Joshua, the son of Miles' friend Lauren Lew.

In May, Miles lost the baby she was carrying at the time of the crash.

Ruthie Ann Miles, with her daughter, Abigail, who was killed in a March car accident. gofundme.com

The New York Post noted that Miles used a cane during her performance Friday and took short rests on a chair, elements not originally written into the musical.

The production transferred to London from Broadway last month. Miles is sharing the role with another actress, Naoko Mori, and will perform through Sept. 29.

Ruthie Ann Miles, shown during a 2015 Tony Awards performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York, returned to "The King and I" in a London production. Getty Images

A spokesman for Miles and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, said the actress is taking things slowly.

“She really is taking it a day at a time, trying to get by,” Ben Rubinowitz told the Post. “It’s just a testament to the courage, strength and bravery of both of them, Jonathan and Ruthie Ann.”

Friends and fans of Miles shared their support and admiration online.

"Sending all my love to @ruthieannmiles who performed for the first time in London tonight. Unspeakable bravery, rawness, and brilliance,” said “Mean Girls” actress Ashley Park, who worked with Miles in the past. “What I would have given to be there. With angel cards, pranks, and apple cider vinegar for you unee. Thrilled she is surrounded by Bart, Kelli, Ken, and KING AND I family."

"It was an absolute masterclass in strength and courage," another fan wrote. "I will be forever in awe of her performance and of her."