Brittney Griner’s wife shares first Instagram post since WNBA star's return home

Brittney Griner’s wife is speaking out on social media for the first time since the WNBA star was released from a Russian penal colony after a prisoner swap.

Cherelle Griner posted two photo collages on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 10. In the post, she expressed gratitude towards those who helped bring her wife home. Those among the long list included President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Reverend Al Sharpton.

In the caption, she reflected on her wife’s release, writing in part, “Yesterday my heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of MANY!”

“I’m humbled by their hearts,” she added. “To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form! As BG and I start our journey to heal our minds, bodies, and spirits— I wanted to personally say thank you to some of the hands; seen and unseen, that helped make it possible for me to see my wife again!”

Cherelle went on to call out out several individuals and organizations to share her thanks, including members of the Biden-Harris administration and the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

“I appreciate each and every one of you!” she added. “Let’s continue to use our hands, voices, platforms, and resources to bring Paul and all Americans home. All families deserve to be whole!”

After almost a year in Russian custody, the WNBA star was freed on Dec. 8 in a prisoner exchange with the arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was serving a 25-year prison sentence.

She was initially detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after authorities said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, an act she said was unintentional. In August, she was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges after pleading guilty in July.

On Friday, Dec. 9, the two-time Olympic gold medalist landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Following the release of her wife, Cherelle spoke out during a Dec. 8 press conference with President Biden and Vice President Harris.

“Over the last nine months, you all have been so privy to one of the darkest moments of my life, and so today I’m just standing here overwhelmed with emotions,” she said, later adding, “Today my family is whole. As you all are aware, there’s so many other families who are not whole.”

Cherelle also expressed her dedication to bring home former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who has been jailed since December 2018 for espionage. NBC News reported that Whelan was not included in the prisoner swap, as Russia would only accept a deal that included the release of a Russian spy in United States custody.

Referring to Brittney, Cherelle said, “BG’s not here to say this, but I will gladly speak on her behalf and say that BG and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul, whose family is in our hearts today."