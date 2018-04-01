Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Brittany Maynard's husband tells Megyn Kelly about her decision to die

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

06:46

After being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2014, Brittany Maynard made headlines when she decided to use medication to end her own life at the age of 29. Now Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes her husband, Dan Diaz, who talks about his campaign for right-to-die laws. “I still have good days and bad days” about Brittany, he tells Megyn in an emotional interview.

