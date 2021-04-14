British royal family tree: A look at the line of succession

As the United Kingdom and other nations around the globe mourn the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh who served as consort to Queen Elizabeth II for more than seven decades, no group will bear his loss more than the members of his family.

Elizabeth and Philip married in 1947 when she was a princess and heir to the British throne. In the years that followed, the royal couple welcomed four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren (with an 11th due this summer), paving the way for three more living generations in a monarchy headed by Elizabeth since 1952.

The British royals have seen their fair share of tragedies and triumphs, but make no mistake, they always keep marching on.