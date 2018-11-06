Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

A friend of the bride killed along with her groom in a helicopter crash on their wedding day paid tribute to the couple, expressing grief over the shocking loss.

Madey Pipkin was a bridesmaid in the wedding of Bailee Ackerman to Will Byler, who tied the knot Saturday on Byler’s family ranch in Uvalde, Texas.

“Trying to imagine life without you is indescribable," Pipkin wrote in a Facebook post. "This day was just so perfect and everything Bailee ever dreamed of an more. So beautiful.”

The bride and groom had just left their wedding reception in a helicopter Saturday night when their aircraft crashed, killing the couple and the pilot.

The deaths were first announced by the student newspaper of Sam Houston State University, where the newlyweds were both seniors. The air crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Pipkin shared some of her memories of Ackerman in a series of Facebook posts.

“Life will never be the same without Bailee girl. I’m so thankful that God put you into my life,” she said in one. “From the pageants and those dang hat pins to your wedding day and everything in between you were always there."

Pipkin also remarked on the special bond Ackerman and Byler shared.

"The way Will looked at you and the relationship that y’all had is something I wish everyone could experience," she said.

“I know that you and your Willy are having the honeymoon of yall’s lives in Heaven. Y’all will be missed by so so many. I love you guys so much,” she said.