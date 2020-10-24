Bride shares video of the hilariously awkward moment her officiant went off script

Olivia and Fred Mancuso will remember their wedding day for so many reasons, but especially for the moment their officiant surprised them with some high-pitched singing that wasn't a part of their original plan.

While they weren't laughing then, they are now. Mancuso shared the hilarious moment on TikTok in honor of her one year anniversary.

"So me and my husband's minister went off-script during the ceremony, and then this happened," she said at the start of the TikTok before she played back the footage of the special day.

In the video, the couple look radiant standing at the altar and gazing into each others' eyes as their officiant spoke. Everything was going according to plan and they were about to be officially pronounced husband and wife when the officiant decided to veer off script with a song.

She belted out "hallelujah" a few times in a high pitch. The couple shot each other silent glances that showed exactly what they were thinking.

"It was pure shock. We didn’t put any sort of singing in our meticulously planned script so it caught us off guard," Mancuso told TODAY.

The couple didn't say anything and kept rolling with the plan after the unplanned musical interlude. After they officially tied the knot, they decided to focus on the celebration instead of asking about the moment.

"We did not talk to her about it afterward. We really just wanted to start celebrating with our friends and family," Mancuso said. "Though we were a little upset... it was a small snafu in an otherwise perfect day."

Fred and Olivia Mancuso. Olivia Mancuso

It turns out the singing was a hit with the guests. While everyone always remembers the food, fun and dancing at a wedding, the officiant provided an extra special memory guests wouldn't get anywhere else.

"Our guests thought it was hilarious, because they know I hate surprises in any form or fashion," Mancuso said.